4 firms submit bids for Parandur airport’s Techno Economic Report

March 25, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four firms have submitted bids for doing the consultancy work to prepare the Techno Economic Report for Chennai’s second airport proposed to be built at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) had issued a request to identify a firm to prepare this report to build the airport. Subsequently, the deadline to submit the bids was extended twice, and very recently, four firms made their submissions, sources said.

“The contract for this consultancy work is likely to be awarded within the next three to four months, after which the preparation of the report will begin eventually,” a source said. The report will have all the information from a master plan, surveys, a social impact study and an environmental impact assessment to possible financial models to execute the project.

“The consultant is likely to complete the report within a year after the contract is awarded. The report will also address many issues that passengers have such as the connectivity needed to travel to the new airport, improvements that have to be made to the surface travel and how the site can be transformed into a hub,” the source said.

The airport planned at Parandur is located about 60 km from the existing airport in Meenambakkam and will have two runways and proposed to be spread over 4,791 acres over at an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore.

As soon as the announcement for the airport came, farmers and residents were unhappy with the decision as their lands will be taken over for the project, affecting their livelihood. Besides, activists and a section of experts apprehended that the new airport could have a negative impact on the environment as it would come up in wetlands. The State government has formed a high-level committee to address the environment and land acquisition related concerns.