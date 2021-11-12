4 Chennai subways will remain closed, many roads still waterlogged

Vehicle movement has been continuing on 23 stretches despite inundation.

The traffic police on Friday announced that four subways will remain closed, and released a list of roads that have been closed due to waterlogging. The release said that vehicle movement has been continuing on 23 stretches despite waterlogging.

Four subways — Vyasarpadi, Madley, Duraiswamy and Kakhan Bridge Subway — will remain closed due to waterlogging.

Places with waterlogging that still have traffic flow are: Veterinary Hospital-Vepery High Road Mosque, E.V.R. Salai and NLC, Brickklin Road, Beach Service Road, R.R. Stadium, Valluvar Kottam and School Road, N.H. and K.H. Sterling Road to Loyola, T.T.K. Road, Eldams Road, Postal Colony, Ram Theatre-Vadapalani, 100 Feet Road, Pallava Hospital, Bazullah Road-North Usman Road, Vani Mahal Road, G.N. Chetty Road, V.R. Road, Arunachallam Road, P.T. Rajan Road, Kamaraj Salai, 3 Cross Street of Kasturba Nagar, Indira Nagar, Karpaga Garden, Mohamed Sathak College Road, Viduthalai Nagar Kaivali to Madipakkam Sadasivam Nagar, Global Hospital and Manali Express Road-Sathangadu to M.F.L. junction.

Roads that have been closed are: Jawahar Nagar Road, Peravallur 70 Feet Road, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock-Tondiarpet, Vyasarpadi-Mullai Nagar Bridge, Chennai Fort Railway Station to Secretariat. The traffic from Vadapalani to Koyambedu on 100 Feet Road was temporarily closed to light motor vehicles and two-wheelers. Heavy vehicles were allowed.

Due to potholes on R.K. Mutt Road, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses were diverted towards Luz, and light motor vehicles were diverted towards Mandaveli Market and St. Mary’s Road.

On Thirumalaipillai Road, in front of Kamarajar Illam, the road caved in, and vehicles were not permitted towards the Valluvar Kottam junction from the Vani Mahal junction.

Traffic was diverted at the Vani Mahal-Benz Park junction.

Due to a road cave-in on Perambur Barracks Road near Astapujam Road, MTC buses from Doveton heading towards Pulianthope were diverted through Brickklin Road and Strahans Road. Similarly, buses from Pulianthope were diverted via Strahans Road, Brickklin Road, Purasawalkam High Road.