3D walkthrough getting ready

CHENNAI

27 February 2021 01:30 IST

It will help in design of civic projects and ensure quick redress of grievances

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started developing the 3D walkthrough of T. Nagar for a futuristic vision, facilitating innovation in the design of civic infrastructure.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Works) Meghanatha Reddy said a group of academics and research scholars would start working on problem statements pertaining to civic issues.

The 3D walkthrough will facilitate better design of civic projects and help residents get a quick response from officials in charge of grievance redress.

“This is a blueprint of the future. Most civic proposals will get contributions from academics and research scholars. We have developed an innovation centre, collaboration centre and digital experience centre for the city. This 3D walkthrough will be developed for T. Nagar area,” said an official.

T. Nagar has been identified for area-based development under the Smart City Mission.

The 3D walkthrough of at least 1.2 km of the pedestrian plaza has been completed using drone and LIDAR technology. “Here technology comes in many layers to design a footbridge at the right location. We will be able to place CCTVs at the right location. We can scan buildings for violations with near to scale measure. The 3D walkthrough will be developed for the entire city, covering 39,000 roads in phases,” said an official.

Research scholars have started incubating ideas pertaining to civic issues at the innovation centre, he added.