3D baggage scanners to bring down queues at Chennai airport

November 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a move that could greatly help air passengers cut down time spent in queues at the security check-point, Chennai airport will get 3D X-Ray machines soon. If these machines are installed in the airport, air passengers need not take out their mobiles, chargers, laptops and the other electronic devices from their hand baggage during the security check.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, these machines equipped with latest technology such as computed tomography will aid in examining baggage with superior resolution and also detect objects in a much better way. Hence, when these machines come to Chennai airport, air passengers will not be asked to remove these gadgets from the baggage. At present, passengers will have to place these items in a separate tray and then send it for security screening.

“Not only will it save time for each passenger as they don’t have to take time to keep their devices in trays, the queue and the waiting time at the security check-point will come down as well. For the airport, having such equipment will be recommended and better in terms of security. It will be procured soon. It will be done based on the specifications given by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move comes after the aviation security regulator BCAS had recommended that all the major airports across the country should be prepared with modern machines such as these for enhanced security and also in a bid to provide convenience to passengers.

Operations begin at T4 terminal

Meanwhile, AAI has begun operations at T4 terminal on Wednesday with two airlines — Air India and Alliance Air— moving to this building from the T1 terminal. Soon, two more airlines — Vistara and Air Asia’s domestic flights — will be handled from the T4 terminal at Chennai airport. Airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet will have domestic operations from the T1 terminal as usual.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.