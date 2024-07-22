GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3.99 kg of gold hidden in coffee-maker seized at Chennai airport

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody

Updated - July 22, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The gold that was found hidden in the coffee-maker.

The gold that was found hidden in the coffee-maker. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Customs officials seized 3.99 kg of gold, worth ₹2.61 crore, from a passenger who had concealed it inside a coffee-maker. According to a press release, Vikneshvaran Raja, who arrived from Dubai on July 18, was intercepted by officials due to suspicious behaviour. When they checked his baggage, the officials saw that he had hidden huge quantity of gold inside the coffee-maker. The officials seized the gold under the Customs Act, 1962. Vikneshvaran was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Officials are further investigating the case.

