3.99 kg of gold hidden in coffee-maker seized at Chennai airport

Customs officials seized 3.99 kg of gold, worth ₹2.61 crore, from a passenger who had concealed it inside a coffee-maker. According to a press release, Vikneshvaran Raja, who arrived from Dubai on July 18, was intercepted by officials due to suspicious behaviour. When they checked his baggage, the officials saw that he had hidden huge quantity of gold inside the coffee-maker. The officials seized the gold under the Customs Act, 1962. Vikneshvaran was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Officials are further investigating the case.