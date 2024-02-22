GIFT a SubscriptionGift
39,359 kg of banned products seized during inspections in Chennai

February 22, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 7,693 shops were closed and 39,359 kg of banned food products containing tobacco and nicotine were seized during inspections from November 1, 2023 to February 18, 2024 in the State. Over ₹6 crore was imposed towards compounding penalty.

According to an official release, 391 joint inspection teams were formed by the Food Safety Department and police officials in October, 2023 to strictly enforce the ban on sale of products such as gutkha/’Cool Lip’. The teams were formed to take action against the sale of the banned food products containing tobacco and nicotine. The inspections started from November 1, 2023 at the district level.

Based on the joint inspections as well as independent police checks and intimation to the Food Safety Department from November 1 to February 18, 7,693 shops were closed. Of these, 3,716 shops were closed based on joint inspections and 3,977 shops were closed based on FIRs.

While 39,359 kg of banned food products containing tobacco and nicotine were seized during the period, ₹6,22,09,400 was imposed towards compounding penalty, the release said.

