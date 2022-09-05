393 teachers given Dr. Radhakrishnan Award

Anbil Mahesh congratulates the award-winners, praises their work

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 22:48 IST

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, 393 teachers from across Tamil Nadu were given the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award for best teachers on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that teachers and students shared a special bond. “We have acknowledged the various demands that teachers have in the State and it is the government’s duty to take cognizance and fulfil them step-by-step,” he said. He congratulated the teachers who had been recognised for their services and were given awards. 

The School Education Department announced several new initiatives last year. Thanking the teachers, School Education Department secretary Kakarla Usha said they had been the backbone and ensured that these reforms were implemented in the State. “Only, if we work hand-in-hand can we continue to take the department forward,” she added.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekarbabu and Dindigul I Leoni, chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, spoke.

Mr. Leoni said that based on the feedback of the teachers, there was a need to ensure that they were given less administrative and data related duties so that they can focus on teaching.

