39 more persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

March 11, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 39 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Saturday. This included two persons who returned from the United Arab Emirates and one from Sri Lanka. Coimbatore accounted for 10 cases, while there were seven in Chennai, five in Salem and three each in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari. A total of 29 persons were discharged after treatment. The State’s total active caseload stood at 224 of which Coimbatore had 51 and Chennai 44. There were 21 active cases in Chengalpattu, 19 in Tiruvallur and 10 in Krishnagiri. A total of 2,910 samples were tested in the State.

