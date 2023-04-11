ADVERTISEMENT

386 new COVID cases, one death in T.N.

April 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The fresh cases took the overall active caseload past 2,000

The Hindu Bureau

The overall positivity rate rose to 8%.

A total of 386 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and one person died in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The fresh cases took the overall active caseload past 2,000.

A 63-year-old woman from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 4 with complaints of generalised weakness and decreased appetite. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8. She is a known case of myxomatous mitral valve prolapse and conditions including severe mitral regurgitation and pulmonary arterial hypertension. She died on April 10 due to sepsis with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

There were 116 new cases in Chennai, while there were 33 in Chengalpattu and 23 each in Kanyakumari and Tiruvallur districts. Four persons who returned from abroad (two from Singapore, one each from UAE and Sri Lanka) were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of active cases rose to 2,099 of which Chennai alone accounting for 688 followes by Chengalpattu (206). According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate rose to 8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US