HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

386 new COVID cases, one death in T.N.

The fresh cases took the overall active caseload past 2,000

April 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The overall positivity rate rose to 8%.

The overall positivity rate rose to 8%.

A total of 386 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and one person died in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The fresh cases took the overall active caseload past 2,000.

A 63-year-old woman from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 4 with complaints of generalised weakness and decreased appetite. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8. She is a known case of myxomatous mitral valve prolapse and conditions including severe mitral regurgitation and pulmonary arterial hypertension. She died on April 10 due to sepsis with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

There were 116 new cases in Chennai, while there were 33 in Chengalpattu and 23 each in Kanyakumari and Tiruvallur districts. Four persons who returned from abroad (two from Singapore, one each from UAE and Sri Lanka) were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State.

The number of active cases rose to 2,099 of which Chennai alone accounting for 688 followes by Chengalpattu (206). According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate rose to 8%.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.