386 new COVID cases, one death in T.N.

April 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 386 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and one person died in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The fresh cases took the overall active caseload past 2,000.

A 63-year-old woman from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 4 with complaints of generalised weakness and decreased appetite. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8. She is a known case of myxomatous mitral valve prolapse and conditions including severe mitral regurgitation and pulmonary arterial hypertension. She died on April 10 due to sepsis with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

There were 116 new cases in Chennai, while there were 33 in Chengalpattu and 23 each in Kanyakumari and Tiruvallur districts. Four persons who returned from abroad (two from Singapore, one each from UAE and Sri Lanka) were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State.

The number of active cases rose to 2,099 of which Chennai alone accounting for 688 followes by Chengalpattu (206). According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate rose to 8%.