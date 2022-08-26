38-year-old man held under POCSO Act in Ambattur

Special Correspondent Chennai
August 26, 2022 22:15 IST

The all-women police, Avadi, on Friday arrested a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver for kidnapping and attempting to rape a minor girl.

The accused was identified as R. Ramakrishnan, from Ambattur. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, and her parents moved from Vellore to the suburb a few months ago. As she was unhappy about the move, she began acting out at school and getting into fights. This led to her parents being called in to meet a teacher, which caused an argument between the girl and her mother.

The police said on Wednesday, around 7 p.m., while her parents were away for work, the girl ran away from home after informing her sister. Ramakrishnan, who saw her walking alone, kidnapped her and attempted to rape her. She managed to escape, and with help from a resident, contacted the police.

Based on the information provided and after scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police zeroed in on Ramakrishnan and arrested him. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

