38% of shops violate plastic ban, says a Corporation survey in 15 zones

During the drive, officials of the civic body levied total fine of ₹13.38 lakh from 4,888 shops in 15 zones for using banned plastics

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 22:46 IST

Over 38% of the 12,883 shops which were inspected during a drive conducted in the last two weeks by the Greater Chennai Corporation were found to be using banned plastics.

The Corporation officials levied a total fine of ₹13.38 lakh on 4,888 shops during the drive. Most shops in zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Tondiarpet were found using banned plastics. 

As many as 411 out of 471 shops that were inspected during the period in Tiruvottiyur zone were using banned plastics. In Madhavaram zone, 363 out of 479 shops were using banned plastics.

Officials seized banned plastics from all the 215 shops that were inspected in Tondiarpet zone. As many as 325 shops out of 1,278 inspected in Kodambakkam zone were found to have violated the plastic ban. A total of 608 shops out of 1,538 shops inspected in Anna Nagar were using banned plastics.

A total of 343 out of 1,023 shops inspected in Adyar zone violated the plastic ban. As many as 2,005 shops were inspected in Teynampet and just 289 shops violated the plastic ban.

The largest number of civic officials inspected Marina beach, Thiruvanmiyur beach and Elliot’s Beach and created awareness among vendors. Visitors were advised to stop polluting the beach. Vendors have been asked to place bins to prevent plastics from reaching the sea.

