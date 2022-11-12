377 persons under treatment for dengue in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

Active cases in the State have come down, compared to previous months, says Ma. Subramanian. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 377 persons were currently undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the State and Chennai alone accounted for 106 active cases, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Dengue cases were under control now. When compared to previous months, the State has fewer cases, the Minister said.

“In 2017 and 2018, Tamil Nadu accounted for high number of deaths due to dengue in the country. Districts such as Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil were among the worst-affected districts. This year, in the 11 months, we have recorded four deaths. Our aim is to prevent fatalities in the future,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that flying squads would be formed at the district-level to check on expired drugs. Such a monitoring mechanism to identify drugs before three months of expiry date and provide appropriate instructions would be put in place.

Asked about a complaint that a 17-year-old girl lost her leg allegedly due to medical negligence in a government peripheral hospital, the Minister said an inquiry committee had been set up.

The doctor at the hospital informed that he had treated the girl for ligament tear and referred her for further treatment to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she had to undergo amputation.

“The inquiry committee will check if there has been any medical negligence,” he said.