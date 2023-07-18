376 of 553 roadworks completed in 60 days in five northern zones of Chennai

July 18, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

More than half of the 553 roadworks taken up in various parts of north Chennai over the last 60 days have been completed.

M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), Greater Chennai Corporation, said that work was taken up on 553 roads in five zones of the region and 376 roads have been completed so far.

In terms of length, of the 86.39 km of roads allotted, 54.89 km of roads have been completed and work on 10.59 km of roads is in progress. Work on the remaining 20.91 km of roads will be taken up soon. In Zone I (Tiruvottiyur), 90% of the work has been completed while Zone II (Manali) and Zone III (Madhavaram) logged 76% and 89% completion respectively. In Zone IV (Tondiarpet), 94% of the work has been completed.

“In Zone V (Royapuram), we have completed 35% of the work as work orders were issued 15 days ago. Overall, about 68% of the roadworks have been completed in the region. While work on 49 roads is ongoing, 128 roads will be taken up,” he said.

Of the 553 roads, 416 were bitumen roads, 125 cement concrete and 12 interlocking paver blocks. “We completed work on some of the major roads in May,” he said.

In Tiruvottiyur zone, some of the areas where the work has been completed included Mahalakshmi Nagar Main Road, Radhakrishnan Nagar and Tsunami Quarters while work in Sakthi Ganapathy Nagar and Manali New Town has been completed in Manali zone, the official said.

In Madhavaram zone, work taken up in areas including Assisi Nagar, Periya Sekkadu, Madurai Manavalan Nagar and Shanmugapuram has been completed. Some of the main stretches that were covered in Tondiarpet zone included Veerakutty Street, Jagjeevan Ram Nagar and Subramania Nagar.

“In Royapuram zone, there are more cement concrete roads as market activity is high. We have completed work on Salai Street,” he said. While work in Royapuram zone is in progress, the remaining work will be completed in a month.

