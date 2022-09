3.73 kg of gold found in aircraft toilet

Staff Reporter September 17, 2022 20:56 IST

The Chennai Air Customs officials have seized 3.73 kg of gold estimated at ₹1.64 crore at Chennai airport on Friday.

The officials checked an aircraft that arrived from Dubai. During the process, they found 3.73 kg of gold hidden in a toilet in the aircraft, according to a release. They seized the gold under the Customs Act 1962.