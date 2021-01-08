ChennaiCHENNAI 08 January 2021 00:58 IST
Comments
3.72 kg gold seized at Chennai airport
Updated: 08 January 2021 00:58 IST
11 passengers from Dubai were searched on Wednesday
Gold weighing 3.72 kg was seized at the Chennai airport.
Padma Balaji, 25, who concealed 546 g of gold in the form of a paste covered by a chocolate wrapper, was arrested by the Air Customs after she arrived from Dubai at the airport on Thursday.
On Wednesday, 11 passengers from Dubai had hidden gold paste bundles weighing 2.15 kg and worth ₹1.14 crore.
Three passengers, who came from Sharjah, had 685 g of gold in the form of gold paste in their rectum. In another case on Wednesday, a passenger from Dubai had concealed 347 g of gold as gold paste bundles in his rectum, according to a release.
More In Chennai
Read more...