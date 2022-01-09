370 kg ganja seized, ten arrested

Chennai

09 January 2022

The NCB officials nabbed seven persons hiding in a lodge in Tiruchi

Based on a tip-off, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, intercepted a multi-utility vehicle at the Karanodai toll plaza on Saturday and seized 370 kg of ganja. Ten persons, who were part of the network to finance, transport and distribute the contraband, were arrested.

According to a press release, the NCB Chennai team found the contraband stuffed in packets in jute bags. Based on the interrogation of the persons who were travelling in the vehicle, the NCB officials seized a car that was escorting them and arrested three persons. During interrogation, the officials learnt that the consignment was meant for a group in Tiruchi. The information was shared with the NCB Madurai sub-zone officials, who nabbed seven persons, hiding in a lodge in Tiruchi.

The officials learnt that the ganja was procured from Andhra Pradesh and was bound for Sri Lanka through the coastal route.

