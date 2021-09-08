Chennai

37-year-old electrocuted in Purasawalkam

A 37-year-old man was electrocuted on Monday night in Purasawalkam when he accidentally stepped on a damaged underground power cable submerged in stagnant rainwater.

An official at the Kilpauk police station said Krishnaiah, a resident of Purasawalkam, was working as a security guard in an apartment in Kilpauk.

The victim was electrocuted after he stepped on a damaged power cable submerged in rainwater on Gangadeeswarar Koil Street while on his way home from work.

Though the police alerted the Tangedco officials to switch off the power supply, Krishnaiah could not be saved.

The police later sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

They have filed a case and are investigating.


Comments
