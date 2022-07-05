37 lakh persons are yet to take first dose of vaccine, says Health Minister

‘1,08,38,989 persons have not received the second dose’

About 37 lakh persons are yet to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Tuesday.

“So far, COVID-19 vaccines were administered to a total of 11,42,32,983 persons. Still, 37,33,689 persons are yet to take the first dose and 1,08,38,989 persons have not received the second dose. In total, vaccines should be administered to 1,45,72,287 persons,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur.

He said a linelist of persons who are yet to get vaccinated was prepared and mega vaccination camps were held on the second Sunday of every month. Already, 30 mega camps had been held. “The 31st mega camp will be held on July 10 at one lakh places with the target to reach these 1,45,00,000 persons. With the linelist prepared, the staff members have been visiting the houses of these persons for the last one week to stress the importance of vaccination,” he added.

He referred to the World Health Organisation Director-General’s statement that nearly 110 countries were affected by the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. “In India, more than 10 States are reporting 1,000 to 5,000 COVID-19 cases. Vaccination and adherence to the norms are the only way out. So, we are organising the mega camp to expedite vaccination,” he said.

The Secretaries of all departments were asked to enforce the mask mandate. The Departments of School Education and Higher Education were monitoring the strict enforcement of masking in educational institutions, while local bodies and the police were told to ensure masking at political meetings, he said.

Noting that 39 persons were affected by cholera in the Karaikal region of the Union Territory of Puducherry, Mr. Subramanian said surveillance was stepped up in the neighbouring districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur. The staff members of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine were visiting all villages to check out the measures, including chlorination of water. “Precautionary measures are being taken in all neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu,” he said.