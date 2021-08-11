37 cases of mucormycosis treated in city hospital

CHENNAI

11 August 2021 02:39 IST

Disease observed in asymptomatic patients too

Gleneagles Global Health City has treated 37 cases of post-COVID mucormycosis during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to a press release, the hospital set up a 27-member multi-disciplinary mucormycosis task force to manage patients from Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring States.

Doctors said mucormycosis was also observed in patients from the age of 30 years who were asymptomatic and in home isolation without any co-morbidities.

They stressed on the need for awareness among patients on the warning symptoms in the nose, sinuses, eyes and tooth/palate as it would prompt early presentation to specialists, facilitating early diagnosis. Early diagnosis and prompt surgery with medical management were the key factors in the successful management of this life- threatening aggressive disease, the release added.