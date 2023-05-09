HamberMenu
37 awards presented to celebrate International Nurses Day

The Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council presented the ‘Best Nursing Personnel and Lifetime Achievers’ awards for 2022 and 2023

May 09, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In line with the International Nurses Day celebrations, the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council presented the ‘Best Nursing Personnel and Lifetime Achievers’ awards for 2022 and 2023 on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale and acknowledge the contribution of nurses towards healthcare services and to recognise their work.

On the occasion, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Chennai South, presented the ‘Best Nursing Personnel’ awards to 20 nurses and ‘Lifetime Achievers’ awards to 11 nurses. Special category awards for six nurses, who contributed to the profession of nursing and for rendering selfless services for the welfare of the public, were also presented, the release said.

A total of 37 awards – 19 for government and 18 for private nurses – were presented under various categories.

S. Ani Grace Kalaimathi, registrar of the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, presented the report of the council for 2022 and 2023. A. Shanmugakani, president of the council, and A.F. Annie Raja, member of the council spoke.

