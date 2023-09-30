363 persons currently under treatment for dengue in T.N. : Health Minister

September 30, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

In nine months, Tamil Nadu has reported 4,524 cases of dengue and three deaths. Presently, 363 persons, including 54 in Chennai, were undergoing treatment in hospitals across the State, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

On Friday, 15 persons were diagnosed with dengue in the State, he said. He reiterated that dengue was under control, and there was no need to panic.

Briefing media persons on the precautionary measures being taken to prevent and control dengue and other seasonal illnesses, the Minister on Saturday said that fever wards were set up in all government hospitals. This included dengue wards in government medical college hospitals and district government headquarters hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instructions were issued to collect daily fever reports from 2,972 government and private hospitals in the State, prepare village and city-wise lists to take up immediate disease prevention and control measures in the respective districts, he said.

Nine joint directors of health services would take care of creating awareness on dengue, assess caseload and continuously monitor disease prevention measures in 38 revenue districts; each official would take care of three to four revenue districts, he said. On Sunday, a total of 1,000 special fever camps would be conducted across the State. Such camps would be held continuously till the end of the monsoon, he added.

The Minister said unlike previous years, there was an increase in the number of samples tested in 2022 and 2023. Last year, a total of 2,65,834 samples were tested, while 2,42,743 samples were tested so far this year.

The State had recorded the highest number of deaths due to dengue in 2012 when 66 persons succumbed to the infection. The year had recorded 13,204 cases of dengue, he said. “The highest number of cases was recorded in 2017 - 23,294. There were 65 deaths that year,” he said.

The Health Minister slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who criticised the way in which the State government was handling the rise in dengue cases in the State. Responding to a question, Mr. Subramanian said that he should decide who was in power during 2012 and 2017 when the State recorded the most number of deaths due to dengue and most number of cases respectively.

“He was the Chief Minister in 2017, and his party leader was the CM in 2012…He did not know how to control dengue then and is advising now,” the Minister said.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that persons who had fever for two to three days should not resort to self-medication and should approach doctors for treatment.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.