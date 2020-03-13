360 new vendors to be given space on Marina to set up shop

The Chennai Corporation has decided to permit new vendors to start businesses on Marina beach, and distribute smart carts to them.

According to a press release, the civic body has proposed to purchase 900 smart carts for businesses on the beach. Vendors getting the carts will be classified into two categories. At least 60% of the 900 carts will be allotted to the existing vendors on the beach. A total of 360 smart carts will be distributed to new applicants.

The Corporation will start receiving applications for smart carts on April 3. The last date is April 8. The civic body will scrutinise applications from April 10 to April 15. The applications will be finalised on April 18 and applicants will be selected by a draw of lots. The selected vendors will get a certificate from the Corporation.

“This is likely to provide a fair balance between existing vendors and the new aspirants,” said an official.

Two types of applications with details of terms and conditions, fees, timings, monthly rental amount, maintenance charges and penalty amount have been uploaded on the website of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“We have invited bids for the smart carts,” said an official. After finalisation of the tender process, smart carts will be allotted as per orders of the Madras High Court.

According to data compiled by Chennai Corporation a few years ago, the number of illegal vendors on the Marina was more than 2,500.

Former Chennai Corporation Councillor S. Mangala Raj said that permission for new vendors would lead to more pollution on the beach. “The Marina beach is already dirty. The permission for more vendors will lead to more civic issues and public health problems. The scheme will be misused by political party functionaries. Most businesses on the Marina are controlled by party cadre,” he said.