36 toll plazas across T.N. to charge more as NHAI raises rates

Published - June 03, 2024 12:27 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the charges at 36 toll plazas across the State, including in Chennai. The spike ranges between 8% and 10%.

The revision was put on hold in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha election. However, as the MCC is expected to be lifted after Tuesday, after the votes are counted, the NHAI has ordered revision of toll fee after Monday.

The expense of travelling to Bengaluru and southern and western districts in the State will go up after the hike. Paranur, Vanagaram, Surapattu, Krishnagiri and Mathur are among the 36 toll plazas where the fee has been hiked.

Officials said that toll charges are revised based on the Wholesale Price Index, in accordance with the provisions of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

T. Sadagopan, president of Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre and State price monitoring committee member, said that the hike was unjustified. “For instance, vegetables reach Chennai through the Paranur toll plaza.

The increase in commercial vehicle charges will subsequently increase the transport cost, and consumers will suffer,” he said.

‘Need passes’

He stressed the need for concession in fees for commercial vehicles at toll plazas, and passes for residents in the neighbourhood of plazas. Pointing to the lack of facilities at the plazas, Mr. Sadagopan said there had been various cases of violations of the norms at the plazas.

