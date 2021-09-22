36 from Chennai academy clear civil judge exam

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:01 IST

A total of 36 candidates, who received free coaching at the Manidhaneyam IAS Academy and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, have cleared the civil judge exam held by the TNPSC.

According to a press release from Manidhaneyam Trust chairman Saidai Duraisamy, 20 women and 16 men have cleared the exam. All the five toppers were candidates who received the free coaching.

Advertising

Advertising