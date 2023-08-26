ADVERTISEMENT

358 Chennai schools get included in Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme

August 26, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - CHENNAI

65,030 children in Chennai included under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme; Udhayanidhi Stalin says attendance has improved in schools where the scheme was introduced earlier

The Hindu Bureau

Schoolchildren having breakfast at Chennai Urdu Government Middle School, Mannady, on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A total of 65,030 children in 358 schools in Chennai were included in the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Friday.

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minster Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the scheme for students of Classes I to V in Chennai Middle School on Triplicane High Road on Friday.

“The attendance has increased by 30% to 40% in schools. Chief Minister has expanded the scheme to all schools. During my visit to districts, I have been visiting the schools to check the quality of food and assess the impact of the welfare scheme on the attendance of students. In Chepauk Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency, 16 schools have been included in the scheme. Our State has been the forerunner in the implementation of the welfare schemes in the country,” said Mr. Stalin.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the scheme in Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Manthope in Kodambakkam zone. CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu launched the scheme in Chennai Middle School in Madumanagar in Kolathur Assembly Constituency.

Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan were present.

