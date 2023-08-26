HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

358 Chennai schools get included in Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme

65,030 children in Chennai included under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme; Udhayanidhi Stalin says attendance has improved in schools where the scheme was introduced earlier

August 26, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren having breakfast at Chennai Urdu Government Middle School, Mannady, on Friday.

Schoolchildren having breakfast at Chennai Urdu Government Middle School, Mannady, on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A total of 65,030 children in 358 schools in Chennai were included in the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Friday.

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minster Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the scheme for students of Classes I to V in Chennai Middle School on Triplicane High Road on Friday.

“The attendance has increased by 30% to 40% in schools. Chief Minister has expanded the scheme to all schools. During my visit to districts, I have been visiting the schools to check the quality of food and assess the impact of the welfare scheme on the attendance of students. In Chepauk Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency, 16 schools have been included in the scheme. Our State has been the forerunner in the implementation of the welfare schemes in the country,” said Mr. Stalin.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the scheme in Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Manthope in Kodambakkam zone. CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu launched the scheme in Chennai Middle School in Madumanagar in Kolathur Assembly Constituency.

Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / nutrition and diet / school

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.