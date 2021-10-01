$356 million loan for Chennai Metro

Beijing-based bank approved amount

The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Thursday that it had approved a $356.67 million loan to the Indian government “to support the expansion of the Chennai Metro rail system”.

China and India are the two largest shareholders of the multilateral development bank, which was launched in 2016, and now has, according to the bank, 103 members.

A statement from AIIB said the project involved “the construction of a new corridor in Chennai’s Metro network, as part of Chennai Metro Rail phase 2”. It will run from Lighthouse in the east to the Poonamallee Bypass in the west “to ensure seamless multimodal transport across Chennai, by providing integrated access to suburban rail, bus stations and the city’s airport.”

The goal, the bank said, was “to address traffic bottlenecks and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing public urban transport options.”

“This project is aligned with AIIB’s mandate to support high-quality and sustainable infrastructure. The improvement and integration of the transport sector in Chennai will further promote trade and economic growth,” AIIB’s vice-president of investment operations D.J. Pandian, who is from India, said.

AIIB said the project would be implemented by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, and “the project’s design and construction will have environment-friendly features to help reduce its carbon footprint.”

“In addition to solar panels on the roofs of the elevated stations, the project will have dedicated spaces for bicycles and green vehicles and signage to raise environmental awareness. The project also integrates climate change resilience features to reduce its vulnerability to climate-related events,” the bank said.

India has received loans from AIIB for 28 projects worth $6.7 billion — more than any other country.