355 primary care and 76 secondary care institutions in T.N. get National Quality Assurance Standards certifications, says Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said that 355 primary care and 76 secondary care institutions have achieved National Quality Assurance Standards certifications within three years as a result of quality healthcare, while Tamil Nadu was the first State to have obtained National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers accreditation in four government medical college hospitals.

He was taking part in the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Project (TNHSRP) Knowledge Exchange Conclave on “Reforming Quality of care and Management of Non-Communicable Diseases and Trauma care,” organised by the State government and the World Bank.

Health Secretary Supriya Sahu said that the time has come to start working on the next phase of the project, and continue to focus on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), besides making sure to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals meant for NCDs. She said that there was a need to bring back the focus on mental health programme, as well as focus on adolescent health, reaching out to both girls and boys.

Ms. Sahu noted that the Government of Tamil Nadu has already set up a strategic group on One Health and climate change. The future is nothing but making sure that there is an integrated approach on One Health and climate change, she added.

In the next few years, there should be focus on the sustainability aspect of health systems, while rolling out health management information system was another priority, Ms. Sahu said.

Officials of the World Bank, including Aparnaa Somanathan, practice manager for Health, Nutrition and Population were present. Arun Thamburaj, project director of TNHSRP took part.

