3,546 nominations filed in Corporation council election

CHENNAI

05 February 2022 00:29 IST

Corporation completes first round training for 20,000 officials on poll duty

A total of 3,546 nominations have been filed in the 200 wards of Greater Chennai Corporation for the February 19 election.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on Saturday.

As many as 2,112 nominations, including 960 men, 1,151 women and 1 transgender persons, were filed on Friday, the last day of filing nominations.

A total of 1,696 men, 1,847 women and three transgender persons have filed nominations in the 200 wards of Greater Chennai Corporation. Many of the wards reported more than 20 nominations. Ward 190 in Sholinganallur received 29 nominations. Ward 1 in Thiruvottiyur zone received eight nominations.

Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the first round of training for 20,000 polling officials had been completed. “The mop up round of training is on Saturday. The second round of training will be held on February 10. We have issued directions to provide adequate minimum facilities, including ramps, web streaming of vulnerable and critical polling stations,” said Mr. Bedi.

The Corporation on Friday announced the appointment of election observers. Three election observers and 15 zonal observers have been appointed ahead of the elections.

Mr. Bedi conducted a meeting with the observers and stressed the need for surveillance of vulnerable and critical polling stations. The officials have been advised about various aspects of scrutiny of nominations in the 200 wards.

V. Alexander, former MLA of AIADMK in Ambattur, filed nominations for ward 89 on Friday.

“Many of the civic projects, including stormwater drains, initiated in the past few years are yet to be completed in Ambattur. Flooding remains a challenge in Ambattur. I have filed nominations to focus on the completion of delayed projects in Ambattur, which was affected by the floods,” said Mr. Alexander.

In Ward 86 of the Ambattur zone, 34 candidates have filed nomination papers.

Flying squad seized cash in ward 40 of Tondiarpet zone, ward 33 in Madhavaram zone, ward 78 of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, ward 114 in Teynampet zone, ward 62 in Royapuram zone, ward 25 in Madhavaram zone, ward 41 in Royapuram zone, ward 82 in Ambattur zone, ward 155 in Valasaravakkam zone.