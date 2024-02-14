3,544 cases of H1N1 in 2023 was the highest in 14 years in T.N.

February 14, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu ended 2023 with 3,544 cases of H1N1; the highest number of seasonal influenza cases in almost 14 years, data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown.

Health officials said that influenza cases had surged during the second half of 2023, and had settled to an extent now. According to the NCDC website, there were 3,544 H1N1 cases and 19 deaths in 2023 in the State. The last time it recorded over 3,000 cases was in 2017 when there were 3,315 cases and 17 deaths.

Senior doctors in the major government hospitals in Chennai said they were not seeing persons with symptoms of influenza now. “Testing for H1N1 is done when we have clinically-strong suspicions. We did see patients with fever, pneumonia and acute breathlessness during the latter half of 2023,” a government physician said.

Suresh Kumar, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, said persons with symptoms of H1N1 were still seen at the hospital. “We see patients with symptoms of fever, cold and cough for whom we provide symptomatic treatment, while we give Oseltamivir tablets as outpatient treatment for those with risk factors. We cannot test for influenza in an outpatient setting. But among those admitted for fever or symptoms of pneumonia in the wards or even in the intensive care unit, we find persons testing positive for H1N1. Some persons aged above 60 years and having co-morbidities were admitted and required minimal oxygen support,” he said.

“In the last two to three years, we did not think much about H1N1 due to COVID-19. But we definitely saw more influenza cases in 2023 than in 2022, while COVID-19 dominated 2021,” he added.

Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, senior consultant, Infectious Diseases, Kauvery Hospital, said the last two flu seasons were very bad. “We had cases of H1N1 and then H3N2. In the last one month, we saw more influenza B virus infections than H1N1 cases. But the numbers have gone down dramatically in the last one week to 10 days probably because the summer is starting to set in. Last year, we saw cases till March and April but we hope that the cases are decreasing earlier this year,” she said.

Dr. Suresh Kumar said it was better to test persons aged above 60 years and those who had co-morbidities if they experienced symptoms of fever, cold and cough. “This will enable us to know the prevalence as well,” he said.

Officials said that as per existing guidelines, testing for H1N1 was done for Category C patients (those having certain symptoms and signs along with one or more of the following that includes breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum in blood in adults and flu like illness plus somnolence, high and persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions and shortness of breath in children) and worsening of underlying chronic conditions.

A health official said there was no need to panic.

“We have protocols and sufficient consumables including drugs,” he said.