3,528 dengue cases in T.N., precautionary measures stepped up

In eight months, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 3,528 cases of dengue. With cases being reported in many districts following intermittent rain, the Health Department, in coordination with local bodies, has stepped up mosquito control measures by deploying 17,000-odd domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and taking preparatory measures on the field and at hospitals.

According to data from the Directorate of Public (DPH) and Preventive Medicine, the State has reported 3,528 cases till August 28, with the total in-patients as of now being 269. Last year, there were 6,039 cases in the State.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said dengue cases were under control. At a State-level coordination meeting, precautionary measures were chalked out and field-level activities were taken up in the districts. “Following continuous rain, there will be mosquito breeding. So, we are taking preventive measures across the State,” he told reporters on Monday.

“We can definitely manage at the current level. A meeting of three Ministers (Health, Rural Development and Town Panchayat) at the State level was held, following which there is good coordination and support from the Departments of Municipal Administration and Rural Development. We are hoping that this year, it will not be a challenge and all our surveillance mechanisms are in place for early diagnosis and intervention,” said T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

January accounted for the highest number of cases — 980 — so far this year. February had 684 cases, while March reported 419 cases. After a marginal fall in April and May, the cases increased to 256 in June, 304 in July and 413 in August.

Compared with the previous years, the number of samples tested has increased. From 42,311 samples in 2020, the number rose to 1,73,199 samples the following year. This year, 1,35,969 samples have been tested so far.

The DPH has communicated the management plan to its district-level officials. The DBCs would focus on source reduction and take up anti-larval work and fogging. Their work plan is based on the following — areas where dengue and fever cases are reported, areas of high larval indices, mosquito pool positive areas and areas affected by dengue in the previous year.

Local bodies should engage DBCs for identifying and reducing mosquito breeding sources, initiate door-to-door source reduction activities, periodical overhead tank cleaning, mass cleaning, fogging for adult mosquito control and weekly mass cleaning.

The Directorates of Medical Education and Medical and Rural Health Services should earmark fever and isolation wards, have adequate medicines, blood and components. Continuing Medical Education programmes should be held for government and private hospital doctors on the management of dengue among adults and children.

Private practitioners should follow guidelines framed by the Health Department, such as not declaring dengue-rapid card test results as dengue. Action would be taken against quacks, and those indulging in over-the-counter sale of drugs without prescription.

As part of preparedness before monsoon, the Health Department has said adequate health personnel should be available round the clock when cyclone/heavy rain are forecast, and presence of rapid medical response teams with essential medicines for flood-affected, high risk and vulnerable areas should be ensured.