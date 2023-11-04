HamberMenu
350 water pumps in place at Chennai Metro Rail sites to prevent waterlogging

CMRL has been taking precautionary measures as the phase II project work is under way in the city

November 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The CMRL is working with the Greater Chennai Corporation to address water stagnation issues during the monsoon.

The CMRL is working with the Greater Chennai Corporation to address water stagnation issues during the monsoon. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Nearly 350 pumps of different capacities have been deployed in several areas by Chennai Metro Rail Limited to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Since the phase II project work has been going on in the city on different stretches, CMRL has been taking precautionary measures, according to a press release. While 145 water pumps have been placed in the corridor 3 (from Madhavaram to SIPCOT), 102 water pumps have been put in place for corridor 4 (from Light House to Poonamallee) and 103 pumps for corridor 5 (from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur) respectively.

Besides, they have also deployed two 100 HP motor capacity water pumps, one 25 HP pump and one 10 HP pump at Panagal Park. The CMRL is also working with the Greater Chennai Corporation to address any water stagnation issues during the monsoon. 

