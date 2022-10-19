35-year-old woman undergoes heart transplant at Chennai private hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old woman from Vijayawada with a history of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy recently underwent a heart transplantation at Kauvery hospital.

The patient was diagnosed in 2010, with thickening of heart muscles that led to a deterioration of its ability to pump blood. She, however, successfully completed a pregnancy in 2015 but had symptoms such as frequent fatigue, palpitations and shortness of breath.

By the time she consulted Kauvery Hospital her heart was unable to pump blood and she was listed for a transplant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the heart from a brain dead patient was retrieved from Vellore Government Hospital and transported to Kauvery Hospital through a green corridor in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The transplant surgery lasted four hours. During her recovery she sketched a portrait of M.S. Dhoni, the hospital’s brand ambassador. The captain of Chennai Super Kings and formerly of the Indian cricket team, had commissioned the hospital’s heart and lung transplant unit.

Mr. Dhoni commended the medical team “for saving lives of many who otherwise would not have survived.” He said it was ‘heart touching’ to receive the portrait sketch from someone who is now living her second life.

Hospital Founder and managing director S. Manivannan said, “We shall focus on providing transplant procedures for those needing a new lease of life.”

Hospital’s co-founder and executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said the facility in Chennai had a hybrid operating room that helps carry out high-end procedures. He commended the efforts of Kumud Kumar Dhital, heart surgeon who led the transplant team and senior interventional cardiologist R. Anantharaman.