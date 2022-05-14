35 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Thirty-five fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Of the 38 districts, seven reported fresh cases.

In Chennai, 21 persons tested positive for the infection. Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chengalpattu, while there were three cases in Cuddalore and one each in Coimbatore, Madurai, Pudukottai and Salem. Among those who tested positive in the State were two returnees from the UAE and the UK.

The State has so far reported a total of 34,54,591 COVID-19 cases. A total of 51 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 34,16,158.

There were 408 active cases in the State. While Chennai accounted for 210 active cases, Chengalpattu had 96.

As many as 15,867 samples were tested on Saturday. So far, 6,63,88,478 samples have been tested in the State.

According to Friday’s data, Chennai accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State, at 1.4%.