₹35 lakh cash seized from Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office
DVAC conducted search following information he was collecting bride to promote 30 assistants
The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday raided the office of Deputy Transport Commissioner in 'Ezhilagam', Chepauk, and seized ₹35 lakh of unaccounted cash.
Based on credible information that Natarajan, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Chennai, had been collecting bribe of ₹5 lakh each from 30 assistants for promotion as superintendents, the officials of DVAC, Chennai City Special Unit-3, along with Deputy Inspection Cell Officers, searched the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner at Ezhilagam and seized ₹35 lakh of unaccounted cash.
