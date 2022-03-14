₹35 lakh cash seized from Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office 

DVAC conducted search following information he was collecting bride to promote 30 assistants

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday raided the office of Deputy Transport Commissioner in 'Ezhilagam', Chepauk, and seized ₹35 lakh of unaccounted cash.

Based on credible information that Natarajan, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Chennai, had been collecting bribe of ₹5 lakh each from 30 assistants for promotion as superintendents, the officials of DVAC, Chennai City Special Unit-3, along with Deputy Inspection Cell Officers, searched the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner at Ezhilagam and seized ₹35 lakh of unaccounted cash.