3.5 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

Five persons arrested

About 3.5 kg gold, estimated at ₹1.85 crore, was seized at Chennai airport and five passengers were arrested.

On Monday, four passengers who had come from Dubai were detained. The officials found that one of them had been hiding 114 g of gold paste stitched inside the face mask and a 50 g gold chain. Three others had 16 bundles of gold paste (1.84 kg) in their rectum and they were arrested, according to a press release.

Seven passengers who arrived from Dubai were held at the exit. One passenger had concealed gold paste in plastic pouches stitched inside his jeans.

Another passenger had hid gold bits in his pant pocket.

Five other passengers admitted to carrying 12 bundles of gold paste in their rectum and six strips in their jeans and five gold bits in their pant pockets.

About 1.65 kg was recovered from them and two passengers were arrested.