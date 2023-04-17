₹3.5 crore allotted for the rejuvenation of 2 waterbodies in Mudichur

April 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Mudichur, who were demanding the renovation of Seekana Eri and Rangapuram pond for several years, are hopeful that an allotment of ₹3.5 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) would finally help in rejuvenating the poorly-maintained waterbodies.

The Mudichur area, near Tambaram, has Seekana Eri and Rangapuram pond, in addition to Mudichur Periya Eri. The Seekana Eri, which was once spread over more than 18 acres, has shrunk to six acres because of the construction of Outer Ring Road (ORR). The residents have been requesting the State administration to renovate the Rangapuram pond for several years and want a compound wall around it to prevent any encroachment.

P. Damodaran, former panchayat president and a long-time resident of Mudichur, said Seekana Eri acted as a flood barrier by accommodating the overflow from Mudichur Periya Eri. But the construction of ORR resulted in the waterbody shrinking in size drastically. The residents have been demanding for its renovation and conversion into a tourist spot similar to the proposed facelift of Kolavai lake in Chengalpattu.

A senior official of the CMDA said an amount of ₹3.5 crore had been allotted for rejuvenating the two waterbodies. While ₹2 crore has been allotted for Seekana Eri, the Rangapuram pond has been allotted ₹1.5 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be finished soon, following which the work will start, the official added.