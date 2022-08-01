Chennai

34-year-old man undergoes deep brain stimulation surgery

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 01, 2022 23:11 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:11 IST

Doctors of MGM Healthcare performed a deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery on a 34-year-old man from Sudan who was suffering from Wilson’s disease for nine years.

According to a press release, the patient was symptomatic with tremors in all four limbs and was facing difficulty walking, speaking and swallowing food. He was diagnosed with Wilson’s disease, a genetic illness of copper metabolism leading to abnormal copper accumulation in various organs, including the brain, eyes and liver.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A multidisciplinary team, comprising K. Sridhar, director and group head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorder, neurologists, rehabilitation specialists and neurosurgical team, apprised the family on DBS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Post surgery, the patient’s condition has improved, and he was able to ambulate with minimal to no support though he continued to have mild proximal tremors in his right hand, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...