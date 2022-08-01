34-year-old man undergoes deep brain stimulation surgery

August 01, 2022 23:11 IST

He was suffering from Wilson’s disease, a genetic illness

Doctors of MGM Healthcare performed a deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery on a 34-year-old man from Sudan who was suffering from Wilson’s disease for nine years.

According to a press release, the patient was symptomatic with tremors in all four limbs and was facing difficulty walking, speaking and swallowing food. He was diagnosed with Wilson’s disease, a genetic illness of copper metabolism leading to abnormal copper accumulation in various organs, including the brain, eyes and liver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A multidisciplinary team, comprising K. Sridhar, director and group head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorder, neurologists, rehabilitation specialists and neurosurgical team, apprised the family on DBS.

Post surgery, the patient’s condition has improved, and he was able to ambulate with minimal to no support though he continued to have mild proximal tremors in his right hand, the release said.