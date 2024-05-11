ADVERTISEMENT

Avadi city police seals 34 shops selling gutka

Published - May 11, 2024 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Redhills, K.S. Balla Krisshnan during the raid. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Avadi city police conducted raids on outlets which were found stocking and selling banned tobacco products such as mava and gutka. Deputy Commissioners of Police personally went to spots and led the raids on Thursday and Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The special raids were conducted at 20 houses and 70 shops in the Avadi city police jurisdiction. The police along with Food Safety officials on Friday sealed 34 shops selling gutka and registered cases against the traders who were selling despite the warning.

Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar inspected the shops sealed by the Food Safety officials in areas such as Ambattur and Ambattur Industrial Estate. Mr. Shankar said this year, the police registered 132 cases against those selling ganja and arrested 204 persons, seizing 349 kg of the contraband and 12 vehicles.

“Twelve accused were detained under the Goondas Act. Police also registered 242 cases and arrested 255 persons, seizing 2628 kg of gutka and eight vehicles. A fine of Rs.55.8 lakh was imposd and six were detained under the Goondas Act for selling gutka,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US