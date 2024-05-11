GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Avadi city police seals 34 shops selling gutka

Published - May 11, 2024 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Redhills, K.S. Balla Krisshnan during the raid.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Redhills, K.S. Balla Krisshnan during the raid. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Avadi city police conducted raids on outlets which were found stocking and selling banned tobacco products such as mava and gutka. Deputy Commissioners of Police personally went to spots and led the raids on Thursday and Friday. 

The special raids were conducted at 20 houses and 70 shops in the Avadi city police jurisdiction. The police along with Food Safety officials on Friday sealed 34 shops selling gutka and registered cases against the traders who were selling despite the warning.

Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar inspected the shops sealed by the Food Safety officials in areas such as Ambattur and Ambattur Industrial Estate. Mr. Shankar said this year, the police registered 132 cases against those selling ganja and arrested 204 persons, seizing 349 kg of the contraband and 12 vehicles.

“Twelve accused were detained under the Goondas Act. Police also registered 242 cases and arrested 255 persons, seizing 2628 kg of gutka and eight vehicles. A fine of Rs.55.8 lakh was imposd and six were detained under the Goondas Act for selling gutka,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.