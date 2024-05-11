Avadi city police seals 34 shops selling gutka

Avadi city police conducted raids on outlets which were found stocking and selling banned tobacco products such as mava and gutka. Deputy Commissioners of Police personally went to spots and led the raids on Thursday and Friday.

The special raids were conducted at 20 houses and 70 shops in the Avadi city police jurisdiction. The police along with Food Safety officials on Friday sealed 34 shops selling gutka and registered cases against the traders who were selling despite the warning.

Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar inspected the shops sealed by the Food Safety officials in areas such as Ambattur and Ambattur Industrial Estate. Mr. Shankar said this year, the police registered 132 cases against those selling ganja and arrested 204 persons, seizing 349 kg of the contraband and 12 vehicles.

“Twelve accused were detained under the Goondas Act. Police also registered 242 cases and arrested 255 persons, seizing 2628 kg of gutka and eight vehicles. A fine of Rs.55.8 lakh was imposd and six were detained under the Goondas Act for selling gutka,” he said.