34 arrested in a week for smuggling, selling banned tobacco products 

May 14, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police arrested 34 persons for allegedly smuggling, stocking and selling banned tobacco products in the last one week.

Under the drive against banned tobacco products, the police have been conducting regular raids and seizing the banned products across the city. Between May 7 and 13, the respective police inspectors conducted a series of raids and arrested 34 persons for allegedly smuggling, stocking and selling banned tobacco products.

The police said that over 900 kg of gutka, 1.7 kg of mava, a mobile phone, ₹51, 200 in cash, a two-wheeler and two goods carriers were seized during the drive.

