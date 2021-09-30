33,000 police personnel to be deployed for local bodies poll

Chennai

30 September 2021 01:51 IST

TNSEC Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements

Over 33,000 police personnel and 6,000 Home Guards are to be deployed for the two-phase ordinary elections scheduled in rural local bodies in nine newly carved out districts on October 6 and 9.

While 17,130 police personnel and 3,405 home guard personnel would be deployed for the first phase poll on October 6, as many as 16,006 police personnel and 2,867 home guard personnel would be involved for election duty on October 9, a press release from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission stated.

The Commission has instructed election officials to ensure that political leaders, workers and outsiders should not be present in the area even a day before the respective local body is scheduled to go for the poll.

Advertising

Advertising

In local bodies going for poll in the first phase, political leaders, workers and outsiders should not be present in the area from 5 p.m. on October 4. For those local bodies going for poll in the second phase, the time would be 5 p.m. on October 7, it said.

On Wednesday, TNSEC Commissioner V. Palanikumar chaired a meeting through video conference to review the arrangements made for the two-phase rural local bodies election in these nine newly re-constituted districts.

Ordinary elections are scheduled to fill up various posts in rural local bodies in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram districts. A total of 79,433 candidates are in the fray contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts.