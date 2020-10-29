330 kg of ganja seized in Guindy

CHENNAI

29 October 2020

Four suspected arrested

The police on Wednesday seized 330 kg of ganja from four suspects, who smuggled it from Andhra Pradesh in a goods carrier, for distribution here.

Following a tip-off, personnel from the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, St. Thomas Mount, mounted surveillance near Guindy. The special team, led by inspector Rajalakshmi, was pursuing leads for over 20 days and caught a goods carrier in the early hours of Wednesday.

As the occupants were evasive during enquiry, the team searched the vehicle and found ganja concealed inside a consignment of dry fish.

The police arrested M. Magesh, 29, and B. Muthukrishnan, 36, of Red Hills, S. Murali, 30, of Puzhal, and B. Magudeeswaran, 35, of Dindigul district. Interrogation revealed that they had brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh.

They intended to divide the contraband into small parcels and distribute them to several outlets in the city, the police said. They seized 330 kg of ganja, ₹2.8 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and a goods carrier from them. Investigation is on to trace their links.