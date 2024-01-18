GIFT a SubscriptionGift
33-year-old man arrested for abduction, polygamy

He was caught by the police when he kidnapped his father-in-law

January 18, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodungaiyur police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly abducting his father-in-law and committing polygamy.

The police identified the suspect as Alwan, a resident of Kooram village, Kancheepuram district. He was caught by the police when he abducted his father-in-law Samuvel, 55, who is an autorickshaw driver.

The police said Mr. Samuvel, a resident of Ambedkar street, Kodungaiyur, had twin daughters. One of them, Sonia, 23, and Alwan married four years ago. However, Alwan began a relationship with her twin and went on to marry her too. Following a quarrel with their husband, the sisters came to their parents’ house. Alwan quarrelled with Mr. Samuvel, asking him to send his daughters back with him.

The police said Alwan abducted Mr. Samuvel on the pretext of buying liquor for him and threatened the sisters by showing a video of their father being tortured. The sisters lodged a complaint, and the Kodungaiyur police registered a man missing case and rescued Mr. Samuvel and arrested Alwan. Investigation revealed that Alwan was also in relationship with a few other women.

