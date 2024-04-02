33, including three women, detained under Goondas Act in one week 

April 02, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police have detained 33 persons, including three women, under the Goondas Act in the last one week. Totally 278 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act in the last three months.

In order to control the criminal activities in Greater, on the orders of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, those who are reportedly involved in the continuous criminal activities are being detained under Goondas act.

Police said from January 1 to March 31, police detained 128 persons for counts of murder, attempt to murder and causing disturbance to public, 53 persons for theft, robbery, chain snatching, 67 persons for smuggling/selling drugs including ganja, 16 persons for smuggling/selling gutkha tobacco products banned by Tamil Nadu government.

