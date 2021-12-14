324 held for ganja peddling

CHENNAI

14 December 2021

As many as 324 accused were arrested for smuggling and selling ganja in a crackdown across the State from December 6.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has ordered a month-long crackdown on the sale of ganja, gutkha and lottery tickets. Following his order, the police personnel across the State had been conducting the exercise.

A release from the office of DGP said 239 cases were booked and 324 were arrested for smuggling and selling ganja about 520 kg of ganja worth ₹51.97 lakh and 19 vehicles used by the accused were seized.

The police booked 2,940 cases and arrested 2,983 accused for stocking and selling banned pan masala products. About 15 tonnes of contraband worth around ₹1.64 crore were seized from them. Similarly, 154 persons were arrested for selling banned lottery, said the release.