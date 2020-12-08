3,200 ducks found dead in a farm near Minjur

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 20:06 IST

Veterinarians have collected samples to find out the reason for the death of the birds

Around 3,200 ducks belonging to a farmer were found dead in a Minjur on Monday. Veterinary doctors have collected samples and will be testing it to ascertain the cause of death.

According to the police, Dhanapal of Neithavoyal village in Minjur is into the business of rearing ducks. On Monday morning, he informed the police that all the ducks in his farm were dead.

Veterinary doctors from Minjur came to the spot and collected samples to find out why the ducks died. The carcasses were buried. Further investigation is on.

