Chennai

3,200 ducks found dead in a farm near Minjur

Around 3,200 ducks belonging to a farmer were found dead in a Minjur on Monday. Veterinary doctors have collected samples and will be testing it to ascertain the cause of death.

According to the police, Dhanapal of Neithavoyal village in Minjur is into the business of rearing ducks. On Monday morning, he informed the police that all the ducks in his farm were dead.

Veterinary doctors from Minjur came to the spot and collected samples to find out why the ducks died. The carcasses were buried. Further investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 8:44:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/3200-ducks-found-dead-in-a-farm-near-minjur/article33281643.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY