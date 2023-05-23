ADVERTISEMENT

32-year-old man hacked to death in Maraimalai Nagar

May 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are probing whether he was killed due to professional rivalry or a relationship with a woman

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men on Monday in Maraimalai Nagar.

The police said the victim V. Manoharan, a resident of Hanumanthapuram, near Maraimalai Nagar, was in the business of renting out earth movers. Late on Monday, when he was riding his bike near the Kondamangalam panchayat office, unidentified men on two bikes waylaid him while brandishing weapons. Manoharan fled on foot but the group caught up and hacked him to death before fleeing.

The Maraimalai Nagar police began an investigation after sending his body to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem. The police are probing whether he was killed due to professional rivalry or a relationship with a woman.

